Nestlé unveils plans to support the transition to a regenerative food system

Nestlé unveils plans to support the transition to a regenerative food system. Nestlé is laying out its plans to support and accelerate the transition to a regenerative food system – one that aims to protect and restore the environment, improve the livelihoods of farmers and enhance the well-being of farming communities. Nestlé will work with its food system partners, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]