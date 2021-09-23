 
September 23, 2021

Garanti BBVA Romania finances the new Olga Gudynn Int’l School Campus in Pipera
Sep 23, 2021

Garanti BBVA Romania finances the new Olga Gudynn Int’l School Campus in Pipera.

Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has granted an investment loan for the financing of the reconfiguration and renovation of the new Olga Gudynn International School Campus in Pipera, which hosts 1 to 12 grade students (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

75% of Romanians believe that women cannot play sports at the same level as men Head&Shoulders Romania believes that nothing should stand in your way regardless of your dream Performance knows no gender! 60% of Romanians believe that football is an exclusively male sport, placing it in the same category as contact sports and bodybuilding. They also believe that (...)

Brico Depot DIY Stores' Sales Up 19% in Romania in H1 UK’s Kingfisher, which owns the Brico Depot DIY stores in Romania, saw its sales increase by 19.2% in the first half of 2021, compared with the year-ago period, as a result of the greater demand for home improvement products from (...)

Senior Software Buys 30% Stake In HR Sincron Romanian business software solutions provider Senior Software entered the shareholding structure of HR Sincron, by acquiring 30% of the latter’s shares.

Romania Raises RON221M Selling April 2036 Bonds At 4.33% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 221.2 million lei (EUR44.6 million), higher by RON21.2 million than planned, selling a new issue of bonds maturing in April 2036, at an average yield of 4.33%, central bank data showed.

Nissan Dealer, Badsi, Sells Car Center In Bucharest's Pipera Area To Nusco Group Badsi, a Nissan dealer controlled by the Badea family, has sold, via a sale & leaseback contract, the car center in Bucharest’s Pipera area, to Nusco Group within a transaction worth EUR2.5 million.

Iohannis voices Romania's concern over rising anti-Semitic rhetoric, at meeting with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion the former underlined Romania’s concern about the rising anti-Semitic rhetoric in the context of the (...)

PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law will help those persons who truly need help, not everyone Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Thursday, that, once the vulnerable consumer law enters into force, the subsidies for heating should be applied only to those persons who need aid. He said, in the online debate titled “Capping versus compensation”, organized by online news outlet DC News, (...)

 


