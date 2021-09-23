Garanti BBVA Romania finances the new Olga Gudynn Int’l School Campus in Pipera

Garanti BBVA Romania finances the new Olga Gudynn Int’l School Campus in Pipera. Garanti BBVA, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, one of the most dynamic financial groups on the local market, has granted an investment loan for the financing of the reconfiguration and renovation of the new Olga Gudynn International School Campus in Pipera, which hosts 1 to 12 grade students (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]