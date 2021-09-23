RO tennis star Simona Halep and Darren Cahill end coaching partnership

RO tennis star Simona Halep and Darren Cahill end coaching partnership. Simona Halep, currently ranked 14th in the WTA chart, announced she was ending a six-year collaboration with coach Darren Cahill. The former No.1 made the announcement on social media, thanking Cahill “for making me a better tennis player and a better person.” The two started working together (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]