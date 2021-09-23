Government approves new CNSU measures in COVID-19 pandemic context

Government approves new CNSU measures in COVID-19 pandemic context. The Government approved, under a decision on Thursday, the new measures proposed by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing, among others, that the persons vaccinated against COVID-19 where the incidence rate exceeds 6 cases per thousand inhabitants can move freely outside their homes on the days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between 20:00 and 5:00. According to a Government release, the normative act establishes the following: - increasing from 6 to 12 years the age up to which children are exempted from presenting a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 infection, no older than 72 hours, or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 infection, no older than 48 hours, required for participating in activities where access is allowed upon this condition; - increasing the threshold of the 14-day cumulated incidence starting from which the measure for limiting the working hours to 5.00 - 18.00 is enforces, for economic operators conducting activities of trade/services in indoor and/or outdoor spaces, public and/or private, from 4/1,000 inhabitants, under the current regulations, to 6/1,000 inhabitants; * separating, in shopping centres with several economic operators, the areas for serving food products or alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, so that access can be done of a controlled manner only for tested, vaccinated or cured persons; * introducing a new exception to the interdiction for movement outside homes in localities where the 14-day cumulated incidence exceeds the 6/1,000 threshold for vaccinated persons who prove having fulfilled this requirement through the vaccination certificate or the European Union digital certificate on COVID-19. The decisions adopted by the Government are grounded on the proposals made by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), under Decision No 73/23 September 2021. The decision will enter into force on the date of its publishing in the Official Journal. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]