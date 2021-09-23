Death toll reaches 35,964, with 113 casualities in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours

Death toll reaches 35,964, with 113 casualities in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hours. As many as 113 casualties - 58 male and 55 female - of patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll reaching 35,964, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. One of the causalities was registered in a patient infected abroad and reported to the Calarasi Public Health Directorate (DSP). Of the 113 deaths, one was registered in the 20-29 age category, 4 casualties in the 30-39 category, 6 in the 40-49 category, 14 for the 50-59 category, 20 for the 60-69 category, 35 in the 70-79 category and 33 deaths in people over 80 years old. The 20 year old patient who died is an unvaccinated young man from the Timis county, without comorbidities. According to the GCS, 106 of the casualties were registered in people who presented comorbidities, 6 deceased patients did not present comorbidities and for one patient no comorbidities were reported until now. There were no deaths reported prior to the reference interval.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]