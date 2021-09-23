Iohannis voices Romania’s concern over rising anti-Semitic rhetoric, at meeting with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee



President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday with the CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), David Harris, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion the former underlined Romania’s concern about the rising anti-Semitic rhetoric in the context of the (...)