PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law will help those persons who truly need help, not everyone



Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Thursday, that, once the vulnerable consumer law enters into force, the subsidies for heating should be applied only to those persons who need aid. He said, in the online debate titled “Capping versus compensation”, organized by online news outlet DC News, (...)