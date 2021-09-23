GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.095 following approx. 54.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 7.095 following approx. 54.000 tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 7,095 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, in nearly 54,000 tests that have been carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. So far, 1,172,981 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]