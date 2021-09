Green pass required for access to Enescu Festival concerts

Starting September 23, the public needs to show the green pass when attending any of the concerts scheduled as part of the George Enescu Festival, which takes place until September 26 in Bucharest. The requirement was introduced as the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 in Bucharest.