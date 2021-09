Nissan Dealer, Badsi, Sells Car Center In Bucharest’s Pipera Area To Nusco Group

Nissan Dealer, Badsi, Sells Car Center In Bucharest’s Pipera Area To Nusco Group. Badsi, a Nissan dealer controlled by the Badea family, has sold, via a sale & leaseback contract, the car center in Bucharest’s Pipera area, to Nusco Group within a transaction worth EUR2.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]