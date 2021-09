Octavian Radu Buys 75% In Vinexpert

Octavian Radu Buys 75% In Vinexpert. Businessman Octavian Radu, one of the best-known local entrepreneurs, has bought 75% in Vinexpert, a wine importer, wholesaler and retailer, which has a wine bar, a physical and an online store. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]