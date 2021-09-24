Interim HealthMin: A possible mandatory vaccination measure can only be made through draft law, in Parliament



The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, declared on Thursday that a possible mandatory vaccination measure cannot be made unless through a draft law, in Parliament. “Please allow us a few days to come up with a solution, because each of these means must be discussed with specialists. (...)