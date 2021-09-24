One United buys historic building next to Romanian Athenaeum for exclusive apartments
Sep 24, 2021
One United buys historic building next to Romanian Athenaeum for exclusive apartments.
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has paid EUR 4.9 million for a historic building in downtown Bucharest, next to the Romanian Athenaeum and the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel. The company aims to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]