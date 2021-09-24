One United buys historic building next to Romanian Athenaeum for exclusive apartments

One United buys historic building next to Romanian Athenaeum for exclusive apartments. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, has paid EUR 4.9 million for a historic building in downtown Bucharest, next to the Romanian Athenaeum and the Athenee Palace Hilton hotel. The company aims to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]