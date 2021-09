PLUS candidate Dacian Ciolos leads in race for USR-PLUS leadership

PLUS candidate Dacian Ciolos leads in race for USR-PLUS leadership. MEP Dacian Ciolos received the highest number of votes from the members of the reformist party USR-PLUS, which is running online internal elections to pick up a leader. The party resulted from the merger of USR and PLUS. Ciolos, the head of PLUS party before the merger, will run in a second (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]