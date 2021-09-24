Swiss industrial parks developer Artemis pours another EUR 4 mln in western Romania

Swiss industrial parks developer Artemis pours another EUR 4 mln in western Romania. Swiss developer Artemis, who owns five industrial parks near Timişoara, in western Romania, is building a new industrial hall in Sânandrei industrial park. The project involves EUR 4 mln investment, and the new construction will be delivered at the end of February 2022. It is its third hall in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]