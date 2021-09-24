Romanian Government Greenlights EUR120M State Aid in 1H/2021, for 20 Projects

Romanian Government Greenlights EUR120M State Aid in 1H/2021, for 20 Projects. The Romanian government in the first half of 2021 approved state aid for 20 projects set to create 2,000 jobs. The total value of 2021 projects nears EUR300 million, while overall state aid tops EUR120 million. Thus, the government provides 40% of total needed money, with various weights along (...)