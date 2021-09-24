One United Properties Buys Landmark Building in Downtown Bucharest for EUR4.9M; Plans EUR21M Investments
One United Properties, one of Bucharest’s most dynamic developers of housing, office and mixed projects, bought a building in downtown Bucharest, near the Romanian Athenaeum, with the value of the deal standing at EUR4.9 million, plus (...)
