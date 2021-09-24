 
Romaniapress.com

September 24, 2021

Do you want to reap the benefits of Hyperautomation for your business? Here’s what you need to know
Sep 24, 2021

Do you want to reap the benefits of Hyperautomation for your business? Here’s what you need to know.

Author: Sabina Amaricai (software testing architect & founder Qualinest) What is Hyperautomation? And how is it different than automation? Hyperautomation is a specific term, coined for this purpose by Gartner’s IT department – and mentioned to be no.1 in their Strategic Technology Trends for (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Luminita Runcan Elected President Of Financial Markets Association Luminita Runcan was elected President of the Financial Markets Association (ACI FMA), at a meeting held on September 23.

Survey: Companies In Romania Expect 5% Wage Hikes In 2021 And 2022 Companies expect salary increases of 5% in 2021 and 2022, with the biggest pay rises being expected in the retail sector and the carmaking industry, and going into health and life insurance under the form of benefits granted to employees, per a survey by Mercer Marsh (...)

Digi Calls Shareholders To Appoint KPMG As Statutory Auditor For 2021 Financial Year Digi Communications (SNN.RO) has summoned its shareholders for November 4, 2021 in order to designate KPMG as the company’s new statutory auditor for the 2021 financial year, per the summoning note published on the stock market.

AMC Capital IV Takes Over Eight Grain Producers In Southern Romania Luxembourg-based private investment fund AMC Capital IV Scsp is acquiring Romanian companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Independenta G&T Prest, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac, active on the grain and oleaginous seed growing market in southern (...)

Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest Real estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23. The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, (...)

Datanet Systems Buys Majority Stake In Red Dot; Seeks To Develop Operations In Transylvania Datanet Systems, an integrator of complex IT&C solutions and systems and a member of Slovak Soitron Group, has bought the majority stake in the company Red Dot based in Cluj-Napoca, and plans to develop its operations in Romania’s central region of (...)

COVID-19: MedLife estimates 35,000 daily cases in Romania, five times more than officially reported Romania's daily count of COVID-19 infections is 5-7 times higher than the official figures, according to estimates made by local healthcare group MedLife. According to its studies, Romania is already facing 35,000 COVID-19 cases per day, much more than the around 7,000 daily cases officially (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |