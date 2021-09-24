Do you want to reap the benefits of Hyperautomation for your business? Here’s what you need to know



Do you want to reap the benefits of Hyperautomation for your business? Here’s what you need to know.

Author: Sabina Amaricai (software testing architect & founder Qualinest) What is Hyperautomation? And how is it different than automation? Hyperautomation is a specific term, coined for this purpose by Gartner’s IT department – and mentioned to be no.1 in their Strategic Technology Trends for (...)