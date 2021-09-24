Colliers has certified with LEED, BREEAM and WELL standards almost 3 million square meters of real estate space in 10 years of activity of the Green and Healthy Buildings Certifications department



Colliers has certified with LEED, BREEAM and WELL standards almost 3 million square meters of real estate space in 10 years of activity of the Green and Healthy Buildings Certifications department.

Colliers, the only real estate consulting company with a dedicated team of LEED, BREEAM and WELL specialists, provided consulting for certification according to all these standards for more than 100 projects, totaling approximately 3 million square meters, during the 10 years of activity in the (...)