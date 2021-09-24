2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award

2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award. The restored Wooden Church of Urși Village, in Romania's Valcea county, was the big winner of the 2021 European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards, Europe's top honour in the field. The small wooden church's rehabilitation project received a Grand Prix and the Public Choice Award. The four (...)