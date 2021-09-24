Survey: Companies In Romania Expect 5% Wage Hikes In 2021 And 2022Companies expect salary increases of 5% in 2021 and 2022, with the biggest pay rises being expected in the retail sector and the carmaking industry, and going into health and life insurance under the form of benefits granted to employees, per a survey by Mercer Marsh (...)
AMC Capital IV Takes Over Eight Grain Producers In Southern RomaniaLuxembourg-based private investment fund AMC Capital IV Scsp is acquiring Romanian companies Agrinatura, Silosud, Agrifarm Aliprod, Agroservice Piatra, Independenta G&T Prest, Agrinatura Serv, Agronica and Agritac, active on the grain and oleaginous seed growing market in southern (...)
Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in BucharestReal estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23. The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, (...)