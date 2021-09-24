COVID-19: MedLife estimates 35,000 daily cases in Romania, five times more than officially reported

COVID-19: MedLife estimates 35,000 daily cases in Romania, five times more than officially reported. Romania's daily count of COVID-19 infections is 5-7 times higher than the official figures, according to estimates made by local healthcare group MedLife. According to its studies, Romania is already facing 35,000 COVID-19 cases per day, much more than the around 7,000 daily cases officially (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]