QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: One Romanian university present in the top

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: One Romanian university present in the top. For the third consecutive year, the world ranking of universities by graduate employability - QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 - placed the University of Bucharest (UB) in the top 500. UB is the only Romanian university present in the ranking. “Placing the University of Bucharest in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]