Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest

Portland Trust completes J8 Office Park in Bucharest. Real estate developer Portland Trust officially opened the J8 Office Park project in Bucharest on September 23. The office complex has a net leasable area of 46,000 sqm, including approximately 3,000 sqm of retail and leisure space. The mix of leisure and services includes World Class Fitness, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]