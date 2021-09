Digi Calls Shareholders To Appoint KPMG As Statutory Auditor For 2021 Financial Year

Digi Calls Shareholders To Appoint KPMG As Statutory Auditor For 2021 Financial Year. Digi Communications (SNN.RO) has summoned its shareholders for November 4, 2021 in order to designate KPMG as the company’s new statutory auditor for the 2021 financial year, per the summoning note published on the stock market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]