Survey: Companies In Romania Expect 5% Wage Hikes In 2021 And 2022

Survey: Companies In Romania Expect 5% Wage Hikes In 2021 And 2022. Companies expect salary increases of 5% in 2021 and 2022, with the biggest pay rises being expected in the retail sector and the carmaking industry, and going into health and life insurance under the form of benefits granted to employees, per a survey by Mercer Marsh (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]