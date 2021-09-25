PNL Congress elects Florin Citu as party chairman: PNL is a united party, I will be chairman of all Liberals



PNL Congress elects Florin Citu as party chairman: PNL is a united party, I will be chairman of all Liberals.

Prime Minister Florin Citu won on Saturday the mandate of chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), with 2,878 ballots cast for him, the chair of the organization committee, Theodor Stolojan, announced from the rostrum of the party’s congress which took place in Bucharest in the presence of (...)