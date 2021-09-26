GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.333 following over 44.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.333 following over 44.000 tests done in past 24 hrs. As many as 6,333 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 44,200 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. So far, 1,194,106 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]