September 26, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.333 following over 44.000 tests done in past 24 hrs
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6.333 following over 44.000 tests done in past 24 hrs.

As many as 6,333 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 44,200 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. So far, 1,194,106 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
Will the Romanian corvettes from the Naval Group have the same fate as the Australian submarines? By Constantin Radut The endowment of the Romanian Navy with modern ships and efficient defense capabilities is a desideratum that no political force in Romania disputes. Especially since our unpredictable neighbor to the east, the Russian Federation, is trying, by all means, to turn the Black (...)

Orban: If President Iohannis wants to have partnership, should have it with elected PNL chair Former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated that he did his duty in relation to President Klaus Iohannis and that if the head of state desires partnership, he can have one with the elected chair of the party, Prime Minister Florin Citu. He was asked if... The (...)

Citu: Football is played for goals, politics for votes. Discussions with USRPLUS can resume after their congress The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu, talked, on Sunday, of the possibility for Ludovic Orban supporters to be part of the new leadership team of the party, that “football is played for goals, politics for votes.” “I want to say that football is played... (...)

Former Minister Ghinea: I will attend on Monday meeting with EC President; PNRR is Romania's Former Minister for European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea (Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, USR PLUS) announced that he will attend, on Monday, the meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who will be visiting (...)

PNL Congress elects Florin Citu as party chairman: PNL is a united party, I will be chairman of all Liberals Prime Minister Florin Citu won on Saturday the mandate of chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), with 2,878 ballots cast for him, the chair of the organization committee, Theodor Stolojan, announced from the rostrum of the party’s congress which took place in Bucharest in the presence of (...)

Luminita Runcan Elected President Of Financial Markets Association Luminita Runcan was elected President of the Financial Markets Association (ACI FMA), at a meeting held on September 23.

Survey: Companies In Romania Expect 5% Wage Hikes In 2021 And 2022 Companies expect salary increases of 5% in 2021 and 2022, with the biggest pay rises being expected in the retail sector and the carmaking industry, and going into health and life insurance under the form of benefits granted to employees, per a survey by Mercer Marsh (...)

 


