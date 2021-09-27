The British School of Bucharest organises the Secondary School Open Day on 16th October (press release)

The British School of Bucharest organises the Secondary School Open Day on 16th October (press release). The British School of Bucharest is organising an Open Day for the Secondary School, on 16th October 2021, a special edition dedicated to parents and students, aged 11-18, interested in joining a leading international school. Participation is by reservation, the last day to register is 15th (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]