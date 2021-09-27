Poll: RO President and opposition leader share same negative favorability scores

Poll: RO President and opposition leader share same negative favorability scores. Both Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and opposition leader Marcel Ciolacu, two of the people expected to play key roles in the further political developments, share roughly similar and negative favorability scores, according to an Avangarde survey quoted by News.ro. Actually, President (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]