EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan in Bucharest

EC’s President Leyen expected to endorse Romania’s Resilience Plan in Bucharest. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is expected on Monday, September 27, to unveil the evaluation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), News.ro reported. Ursula von der Leyen will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Cîţu, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]