RO PM Citu wins party leadership but is far from restoring majority support in Parliament

RO PM Citu wins party leadership but is far from restoring majority support in Parliament. Prime minister Florin Citu won, on September 25, the internal elections held by the Romanian Liberal Party (PNL). Running on the ticket of president Klaus Iohannis, who headed the party before winning the presidential elections in 2014, PM Citu defeated the incumbent head of the party, Ludovic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]