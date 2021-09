Luxembourg’s Skiptrans Hits RON29.8M Profit in 2020, Up 84% YOY

Skiptrans, part of Jost Group, an international carrier located in Luxembourg and Belgium, in 2020 generated net profit worth RON29.8 million (EUR6.2 million), 84% higher than in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]