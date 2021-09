Brachotrapez Set to Create 20 Jobs In Wake of State-backed Investment in Baia Mare

Brachotrapez Set to Create 20 Jobs In Wake of State-backed Investment in Baia Mare. Metal roofing tile producer Brachotrapez, owned by the Polish group of the same name, is going to create 20 jobs in the wake of state-backed investments in a new plant in Baia Mare. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]