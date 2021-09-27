Skanska and Romania Green Building Council announce their collaboration on a pilot project to develop the Net Zero Carbon Buildings certification



Skanska and Romania Green Building Council announce their collaboration on a pilot project to develop the Net Zero Carbon Buildings certification.

Skanska, one of the largest office buildings developers in Europe, and Romania Green Building Council organization are announcing their new partnership that aims to develop the Net Zero Carbon Buildings certification through a pilot project that will be implemented in Skanska’s project that will (...)