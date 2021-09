DB Schenker Romania Plans to Boost Volumes Handled in Constanta Seaport

DB Schenker Romania Plans to Boost Volumes Handled in Constanta Seaport. Logistics operator DB Schenker Romania intends to bolster volumes handled in Romania's seaport of Constanta. The DB Schenker platform of the port of Constanta is transited by around 900,000 tons annually. Over the past three years, volumes have seen an upward trend, with annual growths of 5% to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]