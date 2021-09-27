20 Biggest Companies Control Half of Romania’s Private Healthcare Market Made up of 7,900 Firms

20 Biggest Companies Control Half of Romania's Private Healthcare Market Made up of 7,900 Firms. The 20 largest companies on Romania's private specialized healthcare market reported total turnover of around RON3.3 billion last year, up 16% year-on-year, and had 12,000 employees. The market included 7,951 firms with total turnover of around RON7.2 billion and 32,500