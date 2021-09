Covid-19: Green pass needed for access to Bucharest Marathon

Covid-19: Green pass needed for access to Bucharest Marathon. Athletes who can show a green pass, attesting to vaccination, negative testing or recovering from the illness, will be granted access to the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, scheduled to take place between October 30 and October 31, the event’s organizers announced. Bucharest Running Club (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]