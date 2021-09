Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka wins Romania’s Tiriac-Nastase Trophy

Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka wins Romania’s Tiriac-Nastase Trophy. Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka won the first edition of the Tiriac-Nastase Trophy in Bucharest, Romania. In the final, which lasted just over an hour, he defeated Slovakia’s Filip Horansky 6-3, 6-2. Former tennis champion Ilie Nastase attended the award ceremony alongside George Cosac, vice (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]