Planned RO banknote will feature World War I heroine. The RON 20 note, to be issued by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), will feature the portrait of World War I heroine Ecaterina Teodoroiu. The note was planned for issuing in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the process, BNR spokesperson Dan Suciu told Economedia.ro. It should be issued by the (...)