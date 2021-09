Romgaz Seeks EUR350M Loan To Buy Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project

Romgaz Seeks EUR350M Loan To Buy Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project. Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz plans to borrow EUR350 million, through a syndicated loan, in order to acquire US giant ExxonMobil's 50% stake in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea, according to Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]