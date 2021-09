Apemin Zizin Sees Net Profit Rise by 24% YoY in 2020 to Over RON6M

Apemin Zizin, a natural mineral water producer of Brasov county, in 2020 generated net profit worth above RON6 million (EUR1.2 million), up 24% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]