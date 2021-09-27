GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.655 following over 28.000 tests nationwide in the past 24 hours

As many as 5,655 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours in Romania following over 28,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. As of Monday, 1,199,761 cases (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]