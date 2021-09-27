EC President Ursula von der Leyen visits Bucharest y as part of her NextGenerationEU series of visits

EC President Ursula von der Leyen visits Bucharest y as part of her NextGenerationEU series of visits. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bucharest today as part of her NextGenerationEU series of visits, Agerpres informs. She is scheduled to meet President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. At 16:00hrs, von der Leyen will be welcomed at the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]