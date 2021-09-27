 
Romaniapress.com

September 27, 2021

Mass immunisation with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Romania starts on Tuesday
Sep 27, 2021

Mass immunisation with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Romania starts on Tuesday.

Mass immunisation with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Romania starts on Tuesday at the Romexpo vaccination centres. “Vaccinated people at least six months away from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be immunised with a third dose starting Tuesday (…) at Romexpo centres. (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

German Fashion Group Anson's Set To Open First Store In Romania German fashion group Anson’s, active on the market of large multibrand-type stores market, is readying to open its first unit in Romania, which will be located within the Sun Plaza shopping mall in capital Bucharest.

TeraPlast Shares Included In CECE MID CAP Index Of Vienna Stock Exchange As Of Sept 2021 TeraPlast shares have been included by the Vienna Stock Exchange in the CECE MID CAP index, part of the regional CECExt (CECE Extended Index) indices family, starting September 2021. Thus, TeraPlast shares' visibility increases at regional level, the company said in a stock market report (...)

Romanian Govt Seeks To Raise Minimum Net Wage To RON1,524 Starting Jan 1, 2022 Romania’s Labor Ministry is proposing raising the minimum net wage to RON1,524 (EUR307.9) starting with January 1, 2022, which translates into a 10% increase (+RON138) compared to the current level, while the minimum gross wage is seen reaching RON2,550 (...)

Alpha Bank Romania, AFIR Sign Protocol To Ease Financing Of Rural Development Projects Alpha Bank Romania has signed a collaboration protocol with Romania's Agency for Rural Investment Financing (AFIR) in order to speed up the absorption process of European funds allocated under the National Rural Development Program for the 2021-2022 transition (...)

Libra Internet Bank Raises EUR27.8M Via Private Placement Of Bonds Libra Internet Bank has raised EUR27.8 million from stock market investors through a private placement of bonds, with a seven-year maturity and an interest rate of 4.25%, payable annually.

Metro Romania Appoints Irinel Popescu As Franchise Director Irinel Popescu, Retail Director at Metro Romania, will become the company’s new Franchise Director, a newly established position under the direct coordination of the company’s General Manager Adrian Ariciu.

AmRest celebrates two years of Burger King in Romania, during which time the company opened 9 restaurants Burger King Romania, operated by AmRest, one of the largest European restaurant and food service platforms, celebrated two years on the Romanian market. Since the opening of the first restaurant in September 2019 in Bucharest, the company has continued to expand, despite the pandemic, currently (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |