EC approved the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Romania worth 29.2 billion euros

EC approved the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Romania worth 29.2 billion euros. By Emea Riga The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is in Bucharest on Monday, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits. The visit of the President of the EC has as main purpose the presentation of the evaluation regarding the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]