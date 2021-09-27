Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest: European Commission greenlights Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest: European Commission greenlights Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The European Commission is giving the greenlight to Romania’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu. “Today, the European (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]