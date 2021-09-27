Colliers Rates Prime Office Project Yields In Bucharest At 6.75%, Lower Than Levels In Previous Years

Colliers Rates Prime Office Project Yields In Bucharest At 6.75%, Lower Than Levels In Previous Years. Real estate consulting firm Collier rates the yields of premium office space projects in capital Bucharest at 6.75%, lower than the levels recorded in the previous years (for instance, 7% in autumn 2020), but, for exceptional projects, they are expected to go even below this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]