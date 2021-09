Record number of Covid cases in Bucharest

Record number of Covid cases in Bucharest. During the 24 hours ending September 27 at noon, 2,559 new coronavirus infections were reported in Bucharest - 45.25% of the total of 5,655 cases recorded throughout the whole country (typically smaller on the first day of the week as well as on Sundays). Authorities explained that the figure (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]