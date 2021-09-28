Owner of Romanian online retailer eMAG grows as important logistics industry player

Owner of Romanian online retailer eMAG grows as important logistics industry player. Dante International, part of the South African group Naspers and the owner of the biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG, started the construction of a new courier warehouse. Dante's logistics portfolio exceeds EUR 170 million and becomes the 5th largest in the country, according to Profit.ro.